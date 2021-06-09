   
Extra Covid testing centres for holidaymakers open in Antwerp
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 09 June, 2021
Latest News:
Extra Covid testing centres for holidaymakers open in...
STIB to make tram network more accessible for...
France reopens indoors, eases measures...
SNCB’s new cycling strategy aims to make it...
‘Huge increase’ in complaints against police, says control...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 09 June 2021
    Extra Covid testing centres for holidaymakers open in Antwerp
    STIB to make tram network more accessible for wheelchair users
    France reopens indoors, eases measures
    SNCB’s new cycling strategy aims to make it easier to combine bike and train
    ‘Huge increase’ in complaints against police, says control committee
    Flemish universities to start without special Covid measures in September
    Peace activists demonstrate in Brussels against border agency Frontex
    Why Wallonia already invited all adults for vaccination, but Flanders hasn’t
    Belgium in Brief: Measured Freedom
    New EU study shows increase in on-line antisemitism during the coronavirus crisis
    Body of polar explorer Dansercoer will likely never be recovered
    A third dose of coronavirus vaccine could be beneficial for some
    European Parliament gives final approval to EU travel certificate
    Army and police gather at Genk stadium for new search in Jürgen Conings case
    Belgium barks for Biden: patriotic dogs to celebrate president’s visit
    Shareholders begin Dexia mega-trial to reclaim €1.5 billion
    Belgian research finds new bacterium with positive effect on obesity and type II diabetes
    Lego fun-park will come to Docks Bruxsel
    Commission to start legal action against Belgium for GDPR infringements
    First stage of Belgium’s summer plan: what changes today?
    View more
    Share article:

    Extra Covid testing centres for holidaymakers open in Antwerp

    Wednesday, 09 June 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Frank Toussaint/UZA

    On 21 June, the University Hospital of Antwerp (UZA) is opening Covid-19 test centres for people wanting to go on holiday on two of its campuses, to relieve the growing burden on existing centres and GPs.

    One centre will open on the campus of Edegem, just outside of Antwerp City, and will be easily accessible, located between the hospital’s main entrance and the emergency department.

    Travellers from the wider Antwerp region will soon be able to make an appointment there before going on a trip abroad, the UZA announced.

    Another test centre for travellers will be set up in the municipality of Geel, in collaboration with its current test and triage centre, which will continue to focus on people who are referred by their GP in the event of symptoms or high-risk contacts.

    Additionally, starting this summer, the test buses of the Mobile Testing Team ‘CoBUSters’ will also be used to test groups of travellers before their departure.

    Related News:

     

    Municipalities can, for example, call the CoBUSters test team to their territory to test people, such as group travellers or organisations, at fixed times and locations.

    On top of that, the Mobile Testing Team will also remain available for screenings of possible cluster outbreaks in both the province of Antwerp and Limburg.

    Additionally, the UZA is investigating the possibility of having holidaymakers keep a digital diary of their symptoms to quickly detect possible infections in returning travellers.

    “At last week’s test events, we ran a pilot for this,” medical director Guy Hans said in a press release. ‘If someone shows symptoms that could indicate a Covid infection, that person can be referred to a GP for a test or examination as soon as possible.”

    “For a safe summer, we must remain vigilant at the system level, but also each person individually,” he said.

    In mid-May, experts already warned that many people would not be able to go on holiday, if Belgium’s testing capacity did not improve by the summer, citing the lack of staff to carry out the tests and the resulting long times as big concerns.

    General practitioners also stated that they were overwhelmed by the number of people asking for a test to be able to go on holiday, saying that testing travellers for Covid-19 was keeping them from their actual job, which is caring for “sick patients or people who need help.”

    Additionally, big summer events, such as music festivals like Pukkelpop are also coming up this summer, which will increase the demand for Covid-19 tests even more, which are sure to cause major peaks in the doctors’ workload, they warned.