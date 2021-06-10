   
No screens, crowds or outdoor taps: Brussels Euro watching rules
Thursday, 10 June, 2021
    No screens, crowds or outdoor taps: Brussels Euro watching rules

    Thursday, 10 June 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Jules Johnston

    The City of Brussels on Wednesday clarified the terms and conditions for broadcasting Euro matches in the hospitality establishments operating on its territory.

    Horeca establishments in the city will be allowed to broadcast football matches during the UEFA 2021 football championship, which will take place from 11 June to 11 July 2021, but will have to do so under certain conditions.

    The screen: First and foremost, projectors will not be allowed, only TV screens. Those screens must either face the inside of the establishment, or its terrace, if it has one, so clients sitting outside can watch as well.

    The crowd: Customers must be seated, the maximum number of guests per table must be respected, no spectators may stand outside the terrace.

    The beer: The placement of beer pumps on the terrace is prohibited, so drinks have to come from inside.

    The rules: All establishments planning to broadcast the matches on a TV screen on the terrace must notify the City of Brussels’ catering unit by e-mail horeca@brucity.be from Friday 11 June, as stipulated in the ordinance.