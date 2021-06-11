A ‘picture-perfect’ Instagram route launched in Brussels...

Smile Safari, Europe’s largest museum for TikTok and Instagram, has unveiled another project alongside the City of Brussels to feature the best of the city on the social media platform.

The so-called Instatour, unveiled this week, promises a ‘picture-perfect’ 5k route through the city, passing by striking street art, colourful façades and cosy bars or shops.

“We noticed that visitors often have trouble finding their way in Brussels,” Hannes Coudenys, the founder and creative director of the Safari, explained.

“They do come to Smile Safari, but there is a big threshold to go on from there. That is a pity because it is a city that is more than worth discovering! That’s why we came up with the idea of developing a new walk that reveals some well-kept hotspots and photo opportunities,” he added.

Would-be city explorers can start at the museum, located in Anspach Shopping centre, before visiting 21 of the most Instagram-able places in the city. Notable stops include the LGBT mural by Ralf König (above) and Galeries Royales Saint-Hubert, as well as more traditional stops such as Grand-Place.

“With this new walk, we want to show that Brussels has a lot of hidden places and can be of an exceptional beauty, with beautiful pictures as a result,” Coudenys explained.

More information on the project and a downloadable map can be found here.