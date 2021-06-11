   
A ‘picture-perfect’ Instagram route launched in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 11 June, 2021
Latest News:
FAQ: Registering for a vaccine in Brussels...
Mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccine leads to better...
Brussels gives international residents a chance to shape...
The latest tax loophole to be tackled: royalties...
A ‘picture-perfect’ Instagram route launched in Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 11 June 2021
    FAQ: Registering for a vaccine in Brussels
    Mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccine leads to better immune response, research shows
    Brussels gives international residents a chance to shape region’s future and politics
    The latest tax loophole to be tackled: royalties payments
    A ‘picture-perfect’ Instagram route launched in Brussels
    24 countries won’t take Belgian poultry as bird flu outbreaks continue
    Strange Things: Netflix launches online merchandise shop
    State security to invest millions and double its personnel
    Reopening of cinemas: what are the measures and what’s showing?
    Thousands of families in Flanders not able to afford gas and electricity
    All coronavirus indicators are descending steadily
    The Recap: Catch-Ups, Hyperloops & a Solar Eclipse
    Tests and quarantines cannot become the ‘new normal’ for travel, say airlines
    Belgian nightclubs want to reopen on 1 October
    Solar eclipse went well, say Belgian astronomers
    Under-41s can voluntarily get Johnson & Johnson vaccine from next week
    No screens, crowds or outdoor taps: Brussels Euro watching rules
    90% of Africa at risk of missing immunisation targets
    Brussels officials protest low wages for public servants
    EU Covid Certificate available in Belgium from next week, Vandenbroucke says
    View more
    Share article:

    A ‘picture-perfect’ Instagram route launched in Brussels

    Friday, 11 June 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: © Smile Safari

    Smile Safari, Europe’s largest museum for TikTok and Instagram, has unveiled another project alongside the City of Brussels to feature the best of the city on the social media platform.

    The so-called Instatour, unveiled this week, promises a ‘picture-perfect’ 5k route through the city, passing by striking street art, colourful façades and cosy bars or shops.

    Credit: © Smile Safari

    “We noticed that visitors often have trouble finding their way in Brussels,” Hannes Coudenys, the founder and creative director of the Safari, explained.

    They do come to Smile Safari, but there is a big threshold to go on from there. That is a pity because it is a city that is more than worth discovering! That’s why we came up with the idea of developing a new walk that reveals some well-kept hotspots and photo opportunities,” he added.

    Related News

    Would-be city explorers can start at the museum, located in Anspach Shopping centre, before visiting 21 of the most Instagram-able places in the city. Notable stops include the LGBT mural by Ralf König (above) and Galeries Royales Saint-Hubert, as well as more traditional stops such as Grand-Place.

    “With this new walk, we want to show that Brussels has a lot of hidden places and can be of an exceptional beauty, with beautiful pictures as a result,” Coudenys explained.

    Credit: © Smile Safari

    More information on the project and a downloadable map can be found here.