Friday 5 September 2025
The Brussels Times Magazine

Food inflation still exceeded 4% in August

Friday 5 September 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Food inflation still exceeded 4% in August
Illustration picture shows a woman pushing a caddie outside Colruyt supermarket in Evere, Tuesday 17 March 2020. Credit: Belga

After six months of consecutive increases and a peak of over 5% in June, inflation on the Test Achats consumer basket has dropped for the second month in a row.

Inflation reached 4.15% in August, the consumer protection organisation announced on Friday.

Among the product categories with the highest price increases were meat (+9%), particularly beef (+15%), fruits (+9%), and grocery items (+6%).

In the top 10 biggest risers, milk chocolate saw a staggering increase of 41%, followed by dark chocolate (+36%), chocolate biscuits (+23%), coffee pods (+26%), and ground coffee (+17%).

Some products, however, have seen price decreases, including spaghetti (-6%), toothpaste (-5%), and carrots (-5%).

For over three years, Test Achats has been monitoring price trends across seven major supermarket chains—Albert Heijn, Carrefour, Colruyt, Cora, Delhaize, Aldi, and Lidl—and calculating food inflation figures.

Related News

Copyright © 2025 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.