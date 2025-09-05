Food inflation still exceeded 4% in August

Illustration picture shows a woman pushing a caddie outside Colruyt supermarket in Evere, Tuesday 17 March 2020. Credit: Belga

After six months of consecutive increases and a peak of over 5% in June, inflation on the Test Achats consumer basket has dropped for the second month in a row.

Inflation reached 4.15% in August, the consumer protection organisation announced on Friday.

Among the product categories with the highest price increases were meat (+9%), particularly beef (+15%), fruits (+9%), and grocery items (+6%).

In the top 10 biggest risers, milk chocolate saw a staggering increase of 41%, followed by dark chocolate (+36%), chocolate biscuits (+23%), coffee pods (+26%), and ground coffee (+17%).

Some products, however, have seen price decreases, including spaghetti (-6%), toothpaste (-5%), and carrots (-5%).

For over three years, Test Achats has been monitoring price trends across seven major supermarket chains—Albert Heijn, Carrefour, Colruyt, Cora, Delhaize, Aldi, and Lidl—and calculating food inflation figures.

Related News