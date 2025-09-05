Belgium to tackle 'shrinkflation' with clear label on food

Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Belgium's Consumer Protection Minister Rob Beenders (Vooruit) has announced plans to require food manufacturers to clearly indicate any changes in the weight or quantity of their products, using prominent labels.

Shrinkflation occurs when companies reduce the quantity of a product without changing its price, a practice many consumers view as misleading because they get less value for their money.

“It is unacceptable that consumers are deceived by manufacturers who secretly shrink the contents of their products while keeping prices the same or even increasing them,” Beenders said in a statement. “It undermines consumer trust and compromises market fairness.”

To address this, Beenders aims to strengthen labelling requirements, ensuring food products prominently display changes in quantity or weight to keep consumers informed.

Similar measures have already been adopted in countries like France and Italy, where governments implemented rules in 2024 obliging retailers to inform customers about such practices.

Related News