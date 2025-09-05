Belgian farmers test drones for seeding in wet fields

A farm in Flanders. Photo by Helen Lyons / The Brussels Times.

In Heist-op-den-Berg, a rural development organisation called Rurant has launched an ambitious project to test drones that can sow seeds from the air, offering a solution for fields too wet for heavy machinery.

The initiative, named ‘Land-Lab,’ goes beyond small-scale experiments.

"Several farmers from the region are participating, allowing the method to be tested immediately on different soil types and larger areas,” explained Rurant.

“Today, an impressive 10 hectares were sown – an important step toward the future of sustainable farming.”

Rurant highlights the project as an example of making agriculture more sustainable and climate-resilient.

“The technology also benefits the environment,” the organisation emphasised.

“A major challenge in maize farming is the leaching of valuable nutrients in the autumn. This is often tackled by sowing cover crops after the harvest, which retain nitrogen and protect the soil.

However, wet soil conditions or late-season challenges often make it impossible to use heavy equipment, making drone technology a possible solution.

The drones sow cover crops directly into fields while the maize is still growing. This gives new plants a head start during the final warm weeks of autumn.

“The result is a field covered through autumn and winter, better nitrogen absorption, improved soil structure, enhanced water management, reduced erosion, and a boost in biodiversity,” Rurant explained.

“For farmers, it also means fewer headaches, less dependence on weather conditions, and a practical way to keep their land healthy and productive.”

This innovative technique represents a promising step forward in sustainable farming practices, addressing both environmental and agricultural challenges with cutting-edge technology.

