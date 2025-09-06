Last taste of summer: Sunny and warm weekend ahead before clouds return

Namur, Wallonia. Credit: Belga

The weekend weather will be warmer with sunny spells but cloudier days ahead.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with occasional high clouds, as temperatures climb to between 19°C and 25°C. The evening and night will remain partly cloudy, with lows ranging from 11°C to 15°C.

On Sunday, the morning will bring clear skies with some high clouds, but the afternoon will see increasing cloud cover. A weak weather front will move across the country in the evening, bringing mainly clouds but little rain in most areas. Temperatures will rise further, reaching highs of 23°C to 29°C.

The new week kicks off on Monday with considerable cloud cover and a chance of showers or even localised thunderstorms. However, most areas in the west and central regions should stay dry. Maximum temperatures will hover around 22°C in central areas and could reach up to 24°C in the Campine region.

Tuesday will also be cloudy with a chance of light rain or showers, as temperatures range between 17°C and 23°C. The rest of the week looks unsettled, with periods of rain or scattered showers and highs of around 20°C to 21°C.

