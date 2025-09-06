Fire erupts at Belgium's leading energy supplier's new gas-fired power station

Credit: Belga

A fire erupted early Saturday at Engie’s new gas-fired power plant in Flémalle, located in the province of Liège, according to local firefighters.

The blaze broke out at around 14:20, prompting the fire brigades from Liège and Huy to respond to the scene along the Quai du Halage in Flémalle.

The fire started in straw barriers installed around the facility, which are designed to reduce noise pollution caused by the plant’s operations.

“Several tonnes of straw bales are currently burning,” the firefighters said, adding that they were still working to extinguish the blaze as of 7:00 Saturday.

No injuries have been reported. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

