French-speaking children with poor Dutch skills to be sent to separate classes in Flanders

Flemish Minister for Education and Work Zuhal Demir pictured during a visit to the 'Basisschool De Berk' school on the occasion of the start of the new school year 2025-26, Monday, 1 September 2025, in Paal, Beringen. Credit: Belga

Francophone children attending Dutch-speaking schools in Flanders who struggle with Dutch will be placed in separate classes to improve their language skills, according to an announcement on Saturday by Flemish Education Minister Zuhal Demir (N-VA) in Le Soir.

Minister Demir stressed that Francophone pupils must speak Dutch at school like their peers. “It surprises me when I visit these schools. Sometimes I wonder, where has Dutch gone? They all speak French—even to me—on the playground,” she remarked.

To address the issue, additional Dutch lessons will be provided in nursery school for Francophone children who lack proficiency. “If we see in their first year of primary school that their Dutch is still insufficient, they will need to attend another school for a year or two to catch up,” the minister warned.

She also noted that Flanders recently decided that non-native newcomers must learn Dutch in a separate class before joining regular lessons. “This rule will apply to Francophone children as well, including those in Brussels. Starting next year, Francophone families need to be aware of this. They have one year to ensure their children learn Dutch properly. If a child’s Dutch is inadequate, they will not move on to the second year. Instead, they will first join a language class alongside newcomers from around the world.”

For the minister, this policy is a logical step for families enrolling their children in Dutch-speaking schools.

