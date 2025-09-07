Famous event dedicated to Flemish periphery of Brussels to take place soon

The protest action of TAK during the 'Gordelfestival' in Sint-Genesius-Rode (Rhode-Saint-Genese), Sunday 1 September 2013. From this year on the former 'Gordel' cycling event around Brussels has a new formula, consisting of two days with music, walking and biking tours and various other animations. Credit: Belga

The town of Asse-Zellik with just 8,000 inhabitants, located on the outskirts of Brussels, will host the 44th edition of the Flemish Gordel event this Sunday.

The Gordel has evolved significantly in recent years. While it still features its traditional cycling and walking routes, it now offers festival-like activities, including various sports events at the Huizingen provincial domain. These activities have attracted 3,000 participants.

Concerts and tastings of local products are also on the agenda, broadening the event’s appeal.

“The Gordel provides a unique opportunity for people from all over Flanders to discover the characteristics of the Brussels periphery,” said Minister Ben Weyts (N-VA).

Despite its expanded format, the Gordel has not shed its political undertones. Nationalist organisations like the Vlaamse Volksbeweging (VVB) and Taal Aktie Komitee (TAK) are planning an action in Zellik to demand “the protection of the Flemish character of the periphery.”

