Ostend shooters that killed woman in broad daylight are still on the run

Police pictured at the scene of a shooting in the Brusselstraat in Oostende, on Saturday 6 September 2025. A woman died today after being shot in the street. The victim was hit in the heart. An investigating judge is investigating the circumstances of the incident. Credit: Belga

The perpetrator(s) of the murder in the centre of Ostend on Saturday afternoon remain at large, the West Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed on Sunday.

A 43-year-old local woman was fatally shot in the Brusselsstraat, Ostend, on Saturday afternoon. She was struck in the chest area and died from her injuries.

Some media outlets report that multiple perpetrators may have been involved. One suspect is said to have fled the scene in a taxi.

The search for those responsible continued on Sunday.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has not disclosed details about the circumstances of the murder as the investigation is ongoing. An autopsy is scheduled to take place later today.

