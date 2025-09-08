Mayor ready to see soldiers on streets of Charleroi

Outgoing State Secretary Thomas Dermine (PS). Credit: Belga / Hatim Kaghat

The mayor of Charleroi, Thomas Dermine (PS), has expressed his willingness to deploy mixed patrols of soldiers and police in certain neighbourhoods to tackle drug trafficking originating from Antwerp.

Speaking on Bel-RTL on Monday, the socialist mayor called the measure a “temporary solution” to a growing issue. “Currently, 60% of cocaine enters Europe via Antwerp. While Antwerp is an economic lung for our country, it is also turning Belgium into a massive playground for dealers. This is a problem for all major city centres,” he explained.

However, Dermine warned that “a soldier will never be a policeman,” adding that Belgium lacks sufficient police officers. He urged the federal government to prioritise increasing staffing and valuing the police force.

On Sunday, PS leader Paul Magnette also stated that his party is not opposed to the presence of soldiers on the streets, citing their deterrent effect on traffickers and the sense of security they provide to residents. He insisted, however, that this should not distract from the pressing issue of police shortages, as soldiers cannot replace police officers in their roles.

The mixed patrols are part of the “major cities plan,” which could be implemented as early as late September or early October, starting in Brussels, Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR) confirmed on LN24.

“This is not an admission of failure,” Quintin said. “All state resources must be mobilised to ensure the safety of our citizens—not only in Brussels but also in cities like Antwerp, where this summer has seen a surge of insecurity, with grenade and Molotov cocktail attacks. Perhaps other major cities will also be included where necessary.”

In recent days, the political parties of the Arizona coalition have voiced their support for the measure.

