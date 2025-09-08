Brussels fire brigade donates ambulances to Ukraine

Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Brussels Fire Brigade, in collaboration with Brussels State Secretary Ans Persoons and Mayor Philippe Close, has decided to send four ambulances to Ukraine.

This marks the third time the Brussels Fire Brigade has donated equipment to Ukraine. “This donation represents another step in Brussels’ solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who continue to suffer greatly due to the war,” said fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

In 2022, the fire brigade donated two ambulances, with then-State Secretary Pascal Smet and Mayor Close personally delivering the vehicles to Kyiv. In 2024, a second donation included three ambulances, two fire engines, and various equipment. With this latest contribution, the total aid now stands at eight ambulances and five fire engines.

“Through this donation, we aim not only to save lives but also to send a clear message of solidarity,” said Ans Persoons, Brussels State Secretary for Firefighting and Emergency Medical Assistance. “We support Ukrainian first responders who continue to care for others under the most challenging conditions. Thanks to the efforts of the Brussels Fire Brigade, the City of Brussels, and all involved partners, this vital equipment reaches where it’s most urgently needed.”

The leadership of the Brussels Fire Brigade highlighted the complexity of these missions. “Such efforts involve significant logistical and administrative challenges. Yet, through the dedication and cooperation of all stakeholders, we can bring these initiatives to a successful conclusion. Our Ukrainian colleagues have expressed deep gratitude for this support,” they stated.

Direct communication with fire brigades in Kyiv and Kharkiv remains difficult due to the war and language barriers. However, regular visits by Brussels delegations to Kyiv have helped maintain strong ties and effective collaboration between the cities.

