Ostend murder witnesses released after hearing

In the investigation into the murder of a 43-year-old woman in Ostend, both witnesses detained for questioning have been released, while the shooter remains at large, according to the West Flanders Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 14:00 in the Brusselstraat, near the casino and Leopold Park. Witnesses reported that the victim, identified as Theresa D., got into an argument with several men. At one point, she reportedly shouted for bystanders to call the police. She was then suddenly shot and died on the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The prosecutor’s office has launched a judicial investigation on suspicion of murder. Forensic experts, including a medical examiner and a ballistics specialist, were dispatched to the scene to analyse the circumstances of the shooting. It has been revealed that the victim struggled with a severe drug addiction, though it remains unclear if this was connected to the crime.

The suspected shooter fled the scene immediately after the fatal shot, taking a taxi from Marie-Joséplein. Initially, he requested to go to Bredene but eventually got off at Bruges station. Since then, the suspect’s whereabouts are unknown. “The shooter is still on the run,” the prosecutor confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, two witnesses were taken into custody for questioning. One was released on Monday, while the second was freed on Tuesday morning after police questioning. Authorities have not disclosed their identities or clarified whether they were accompanying the victim or the shooter at the time of the incident.

