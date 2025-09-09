Brussels reforms job guidance ahead of cap on unemployment benefits

Credit: City of Brussels

The Brussels government has unveiled a comprehensive plan to improve support for long-term job seekers as the region braces for the impact of time-limited unemployment benefits.

The reform aims to address the upcoming cap on unemployment benefits, limiting them to a maximum of two years.

From January, up to 40,000 unemployed individuals in Brussels could lose their benefits if they fail to secure a job within this period.

This change is expected to create significant pressure on social welfare services (OCMWs), with around 13,000 to 14,000 job seekers expected to turn to them for financial assistance, amounting to an estimated €121 million in welfare payments.

To alleviate these challenges, outgoing Labour Minister Bernard Clerfayt (Défi) has proposed seven measures in collaboration with employment services Actiris, VDAB, and Bruxelles Formation.

These measures are designed to expedite job searches and improve employment support in the region.

Among the initiatives are reforms to streamline the process of monitoring job seekers’ availability and increasing the frequency of support sessions.

Job seekers will also undergo comprehensive skills assessments, resulting in individual action plans tailored to their needs.

Additionally, training courses will be expanded to include a focus on improving linguistic, professional, and digital skills.

The vocational training programme will be adapted to align with industries facing worker shortages, encouraging job seekers to consider these professions.

Individuals interested in pursuing roles in high-demand sectors will also be supported in returning to education to acquire the necessary qualifications.

Related News