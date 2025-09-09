Belgian Prince Laurent recognises 25-year-old son with Flemish singer

Prince Laurent of Belgium. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

The Belgian Prince Laurent has recognised Clement Vandenkerckhove (25), the son of Iris Vandenkerckhove (better known as Flemish model, singer and actress Wendy Van Wanten) as his own son.

After 25 years of persistent rumours, Prince Laurent – brother of King Philippe – surprised many by acknowledging Clement Vandenkerckhove as his son, through a statement given to Belga News Agency on Tuesday. It is unclear why he made this statement now.

"With this announcement, I acknowledge that I am the biological father of Clement Vandenkerckhove. We have spoken openly and honestly about this in recent years," Prince Laurent said in a press release. "This announcement is based on a sense of understanding and respect for those involved. It is the result of joint consultation."

"I kindly request that you receive this information with the discretion that the nature of this intimate matter requires. I will not make any further statements or provide any further explanation on this matter," he added.

The Royal Palace does not wish to comment on Prince Laurent's announcement, a spokesperson told Belga News Agency shortly after the news was announced.

'Good times'

Wendy Van Wanten herself always remained noncommittal on the subject, but many believed Prince Laurent was the father of her son. The two met in Paris in the mid-1990s during a fashion show. According to Van Wanten, this was followed by "good times."

In 2000, Clement was born, and rumours soon began to circulate: the choice of name was (supposedly) a clear reference to Villa Clémentine, the prince's residence in Tervuren.

For royalty expert Mario Danneels, the news does not come as a surprise at all. "There were plenty of clues. The most obvious being, of course, the physical resemblance between father and son," he said. He also referred to Villa Clémentine.

"What's more, Wendy Van Wanten also dropped hints in her song lyrics," Danneels said, adding that he was contacted long ago by Wendy Van Wanten's manager to arrange an interview in which the singer would reveal information about her son, which was called off at the last minute.

Danneels believes that the paternity was kept secret for so long because it had caused tension within the Palace. "A courtier once confided in me that there were heated arguments about it between Laurent and Albert."

In 2020, King Albert also recognised an illegitimate child after a long juridical battle by now-Princess Delphine.

However, Laurent's news does not have the same impact as the revelation that Delphine was King Albert's daughter; Laurent was not yet married to his current wife Claire at the time of Clement's birth. Additionally, Laurent is 15th in line for the Belgian throne, so it is unlikely that he will ever become king.

