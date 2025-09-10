Kortrijk Xpo opens doors to bookworms again

Image of books. Credit: Canva

The Boektopia book festival will return to Kortrijk Xpo from Saturday, 25 October, to Sunday, 2 November, bringing together hundreds of national and international authors for nine days of signings, talks, and events.

This year’s festival marks the first edition under the leadership of Lore Vanaudenhove, who has taken over as director from Patrick Boeykens. Boeykens, who oversaw last year’s record-breaking 53,600 visitors, will remain involved as an advisor.

The line-up includes celebrated authors such as Tom Lanoye, making his festival debut, alongside Geert Mak, Lara Taveirne, and Marieke De Maré. International authors like JoJo Moyes, Toni Coppers, Scarlett St. Clair, and J.D. Barker will also take part.

Children’s favourites, including Marc de Bel, K3, Bumba, Camille, Bluey, and Timon Verbeeck, will entertain younger audiences. Non-fiction enthusiasts can look forward to appearances by Arnout Hauben, Lieven Scheire, Jan Balliauw, and Peter Vandermeersch.

Panel discussions will cover geopolitical themes with speakers like Kathleen Van Brempt, Wouter Beke, Hans Diels, and Jens Franssen. The festival will also feature guest appearances by figures such as Yves Lampaert, Annemie Struyf, and Tom Helsen.

“Boektopia deliberately offers a broad programme, from literary gems to accessible popular fiction and the latest cookbooks,” said director Lore Vanaudenhove. “In today’s fast-paced, digitally-driven world, there’s nothing more valuable than losing yourself in the pages of a book.”

Ticket sales begin today. The full programme and additional information can be found at www.boektopia.be.

Related News