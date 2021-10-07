   
Belgium in Brief: Longer Days, Longer Weekends
Thursday, 07 October, 2021
Belgium in Brief: Longer Days, Longer Weekends
Flemish university in lockdown after reports of armed...
Belgian foodie festival ranked 8th in Europe...
Nine in ten employers do not plan to...
Netflix gets more expensive in Belgium from today...
    Thursday, 07 October 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Longer Days, Longer Weekends
    Flemish university in lockdown after reports of armed man
    Belgian foodie festival ranked 8th in Europe
    Nine in ten employers do not plan to raise salaries in 2022
    Netflix gets more expensive in Belgium from today
    New penalty for racism and hate speech: A visit to the Dossin Caserne
    Belgium considers four-day working week
    Justice asks State Security to investigate Muslim Executive
    Belgium supports EU-wide ban on chemical linked to pollution scandal
    Covid-19: New infections coming down, but slowly
    As last-minute bookings drop, Brussels Airlines launches 2022 summer offers
    Flemish Parliament lowers own wages
    Ultra-fast charging stations for electric vehicles to be installed across Flanders
    ‘Little Amal’ arrives in Brussels from Syria via 8,000 km migration route
    One in three employers will still use face masks, even if not mandatory
    Nine in ten national trains run on time in September
    Brussels mayors want ‘clear rules’ for controls on Covid Safe Ticket
    ‘Twice as many’: hospitals can’t handle new wave of girls with eating disorders
    More than 5 billion with limited access to water by 2050
    Wallonia leads the way with 40,000 third vaccine doses
    View more
    Belgium in Brief: Longer Days, Longer Weekends

    Thursday, 07 October 2021

    Do you think you could get the same amount of work done in four days rather than five?

    Because that’s currently up for discussion, at least in a roundabout way. A new proposal aims to make the working week more flexible in Belgium and would see full-time employees working 38 or 40 hours, but spread over four days instead of five.

    So a 9.5ish hour day in exchange for a long weekend? Where do I sign? More here.

    This proposal, however, got me thinking about how the past few years have impacted my own life. Work became EVERYTHING because there was very little else to focus on, and I know I’m not alone in feeling this way.

    Getting ‘a life’ back in the post-covid times will be harder for some than for others. Sure, we all need work, but there’s more to life than sitting behind a desk.

    I’ve been to festivals, weddings and a few dinners in the past weeks, and every time I find myself wistfully thinking about how much I missed having other stuff in my life.

    What’s changed for you? Have you taken up a new hobby now you’re not stuck in the house? Returned to your pre-covid routine?

    Would a four day week improve your own work-life balance?

    Let @johnstonjules know. 

    BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee. 

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations.



    1. Flemish university in lockdown after reports of armed man

    The Kortrijk campus of the Vives university college in the West-Flanders province is currently in lockdown, following reports of an armed man that the police received. Read more.

    2. ‘Little Amal’ arrives in Brussels from Syria via 8,000 km migration route

    Credit: Théâtre National Wallonie-Bruxelles/Twitter

    Little Amal, a 3.5 metre-tall “living artwork” of a young Syrian refugee girl, arrived in Brussels on Wednesday afternoon after a long journey from the Turkey-Syria border. Read More.

    3. Belgian foodie festival ranked 8th in Europe

    Kookeet festival in Bruges – which will next take place in 2022 – was ranked alongside Octoberfest, Eurochocolate, and the Galway International Oyster and Seafood Festival. Read more.

    4. Netflix gets more expensive in Belgium from today

    Streaming service Netflix is raising the prices of all its subscription packages in Belgium from today. Read More.

    5. As last-minute bookings drop, Brussels Airlines launches 2022 summer offers

    For several weeks, Brussels Airlines has seen a return to normal for passenger behaviour, with fewer now booking last-minute journeys, the airline said on Wednesday while launching its summer offer for 2022. Read more.

    6. Nine in ten national trains were on time in September

    Interior rail traffic ran on-time 90.9% of the time – the second-best result since 2015, Belga News Agency reported. However, the number of trains being cancelled also increased over the month. Read more.

    7. Brussels mayors want ‘clear rules’ for controls on Covid Safe Ticket

    The mayors of the 19 Brussels municipalities ask the Joint Community Commission (Cocom) to formulate clear rules on the control of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) in the Capital Region. Read more.