Belgium in Brief: Longer Days, Longer Weekends...

Do you think you could get the same amount of work done in four days rather than five?

Because that’s currently up for discussion, at least in a roundabout way. A new proposal aims to make the working week more flexible in Belgium and would see full-time employees working 38 or 40 hours, but spread over four days instead of five.

So a 9.5ish hour day in exchange for a long weekend? Where do I sign? More here.

This proposal, however, got me thinking about how the past few years have impacted my own life. Work became EVERYTHING because there was very little else to focus on, and I know I’m not alone in feeling this way.

Getting ‘a life’ back in the post-covid times will be harder for some than for others. Sure, we all need work, but there’s more to life than sitting behind a desk.

I’ve been to festivals, weddings and a few dinners in the past weeks, and every time I find myself wistfully thinking about how much I missed having other stuff in my life.

What’s changed for you? Have you taken up a new hobby now you’re not stuck in the house? Returned to your pre-covid routine?

Would a four day week improve your own work-life balance?

Let @johnstonjules know.

