Thursday, 17 June, 2021
    Consultative Committee will meet at 2:00 PM tomorrow

    Thursday, 17 June 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    The next meeting of Belgium’s Consultative Committee will take place on Friday at 2:00 AM, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s cabinet has confirmed.

    “The meeting will begin at 2:00 PM, and always, will be followed by a press conference,” his cabinet told The Brussels Times.

    The focus will be on whether the easing of restrictions for the month of July, the next part of Belgium’s “summer plan”, will get the green light, according to local media reports.

    If the previously made decisions go ahead, teleworking will no longer be mandatory, indoor parties and receptions will be able to take place with up to 100 people again, following the same measures as the hospitality industry and all restrictions on non-professional sports activities will be dropped, starting from 1 July.

    Events in July could also go ahead with a maximum of 2,000 people inside and 2,500 outside.

    For these restrictions to be lifted, 60% of adults in Belgium have received at least their first vaccination by this point – over 62.8% of adults have now been partially vaccinated – and the number of hospitalisations should be “evolving positively”, which is the case. 

    The catering industry has asked the governments to relax restrictions on closing times and the number of people at one table, which it has asked should be capped at ten, according to Het Nieuwsblad. 

    However, a maximum of six or eight people at one table has been reported as more feasible. This number could also be extended to how many people can be invited into your house.

    Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon has already said he will be pushing for the fullest possible implementation of the Flemish “freedom plan” for the summer, which the Region presented in early May.

    Finally, issues related to the EU Digital Covid Travel Certificate system, of which the Belgian certificate became available on Wednesday, are also expected to be brought to the table.