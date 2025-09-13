97-tonne bridge successfully installed in Brussels

Video showing the installation of a new bridge near the Place Sainctelette in Brussels, on Saturday 13 September 2025. The new bridge weighs 97 tonnes. BELGA VIDEO MATEUSZ KUKULKA

A major step in the redevelopment of Square Sainctelette in Brussels was accomplished on Saturday morning with the installation of a new bridge.

The bridge, measuring 37 metres in length and weighing 97 tonnes, was transported Friday evening via the canal from a factory in Willebroek.

On Saturday morning, the structure was lifted, rotated, and placed in position at the northern part of the square, between Yser Square and Havenlaan. The event was attended by Brussels Minister of Mobility, Elke Van den Brandt, who highlighted the significance of the project. “With this new bridge, we not only resolve a major traffic bottleneck in Brussels but also create a public space with dedicated zones for trams, cyclists, and pedestrians. This is another step towards a safer, more liveable, and enjoyable city,” she said.

Following the installation, Brussels Mobility will work on the bridge deck, railings, and road surface before conducting safety tests. The northern bridge is set to officially open in December this year.

The southern bridge will be widened in a later phase, while the overall redevelopment of Sainctelette Square is expected to continue until mid-2027.

The works are causing significant traffic disruptions this weekend. The northern bridge remains closed, and traffic is being redirected to the southern bridge in both directions until Monday morning at 6:00. Additionally, the Sainctelette exit of the Annie Cordy Tunnel is closed, as is canal navigation between 7:00 and 14:00 on Saturday.

