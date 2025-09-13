Trade union concerned over recheck plans for long-term disabled

Minister of Public Health and Social Affairs Frank Vandenbroucke pictured during a press conference. Credit: Belga / Hatim Kaghat

The Christian trade union ACV has raised concerns over Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke’s proposal to reassess people on long-term disability benefits after one year before extending their support.

The union cautioned against exerting pressure on individuals to return to work if they are medically unfit to do so. It also called for greater efforts to prevent unhealthy working conditions.

According to ACV, many individuals on disability benefits are willing to return to work. “We see this in our services and in companies. So we support a move towards feasible work,” they said.

However, the union warned against declaring people healthy too quickly simply to reduce the number of long-term illness cases. Forcing individuals into welfare systems such as the OCMW is unacceptable, they argued.

ACV expressed particular concern about reassessments during critical medical treatments, such as cancer therapy, stating that this would be “highly inappropriate” and “very harmful.”

The union also criticised the absence of measures to prevent unhealthy workplaces. “Will there be sufficient inspections and penalties for companies? And how will businesses be encouraged to offer adapted work? Because it takes two to tango,” they added.

Minister Vandenbroucke’s plans, detailed in De Standaard on Saturday, include requiring all individuals on disability benefits for more than a year to undergo a fresh medical evaluation of their capacity to work. This assessment, described as “starting from a blank slate,” would be conducted by a doctor and repeated annually.

The measure is estimated to affect around 100,000 people in Belgium. However, individuals who are fully incapacitated or undergoing intensive medical treatment will be exempt from the reassessments.

