Car set on fire in Antwerp

A car was deliberately set on fire in Antwerp-North during the night from Saturday to Sunday, causing damage to two other vehicles and a tree.

The incident occurred around 4:50 on Pothoekstraat. Police believe the fire was started intentionally. While the first vehicle was completely destroyed, two nearby cars sustained damage but did not burn entirely.

The judicial laboratory is on-site to conduct forensic investigations. Authorities are also reviewing any potential useful camera footage to assist in the inquiry.

“The context and circumstances of the incident are under investigation,” said Wouter Bruyns, spokesperson for the Antwerp police zone. He added that they are not initially considering this as drug-related violence.

