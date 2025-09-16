Belgium buys €280 million worth of missiles from US

Member of the Belgian Defense. Credit: Belga

The United States has approved Belgium’s purchase of hundreds of missiles for €280 million, a figure significantly lower than earlier reports of €480 million.

The Pentagon announced on Monday that the US State Department had given the green light for the sale. Initial estimates suggested Belgium would pay $567.8 million (approximately €480 million) for the AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles, according to the Pentagon’s press release.

However, the actual cost for Belgium will be €280 million, according to Jan Van Camp, spokesperson for Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA). He attributed the discrepancy to an internal US procedure for export licensing.

Before any sale, the US government must seek Congressional approval to sell weapons systems and related equipment for a maximum dollar amount. To accommodate potential changes requested by the buying country, the US raises the authorised ceiling by an additional 30 to 50%. As a result, the official approval often exceeds the final contract value.

The €200 million difference between the approved amount (€480 million) and Belgium’s actual expense (€280 million) stems from this procedural adjustment.

The purchase of the AIM-9X Sidewinders is part of Belgium’s "Ammunition Readiness Plan 2025." This multi-year programme, endorsed by the Cabinet in July, aims to address historical shortages in ammunition supplies and rebuild the nation’s stockpiles.

Delivery timelines for the missiles remain unclear. Global conflicts and rising demand for military equipment have led to extended waiting periods, according to officials.

