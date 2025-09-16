De Wever pushes back against accusations of 'indifference' towards Gaza

Picture of Belgian PM Bart De Wever. Credit: Belga

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever defended himself on Tuesday in the House of Representatives against allegations of indifference over the situation in Gaza.

"I believe the Palestinians have the right to their own state and to live in peace alongside Israel. The accusations of indifference levelled at me are serious, and I won’t forget them," he said.

After prolonged and complex political negotiations, the government adopted a position on the ongoing conflict as the UN General Assembly approached. A significant deadline loomed in early September when Belgium was to decide on joining the New York Declaration for a two-state solution, spearheaded by France and Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister faced criticism for not cutting short his holiday in South Africa to address parliament, despite tensions within the governing majority and active public mobilisation on the issue.

"We met the deadline. Would interrupting my holiday have ended the war? It’s dangerous to suggest that," De Wever remarked.

He also noted that it had been agreed in a restricted committee that Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) would represent the government in discussions with parliament.

De Wever asserted there was no ambiguity in his stance, emphasising that during a spring meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, he confirmed Belgium’s support for the New York Declaration. He had also worked to persuade Dutch and German counterparts to adopt a similar position.

The Prime Minister acknowledged internal divisions within the government over recognising Palestine, saying that "the government split the difference."

Throughout the political debate, Belgium maintained its humanitarian efforts, delivering aid to the population and evacuating the wounded. "Per capita, we’re probably the leading country in the world in this regard. This makes a difference for people on the ground, and that should guide us more than what we feel here," De Wever added.

On Monday, De Morgen reported that the PM had filed a complaint against Walter Nauwelarts, who was on the CD&V list in Hoboken, over an email criticising De Wever's position on Gaza.

In the email, sent on 3 September, Nauwelarts accused the PM of being "devoid of any moral sense" and called on him to sever all ties with Israel.

