Athletics Federation denies barring Belgian athlete from training camp

Belgian Nafissatou Thiam pictured during a press conference at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday 16 September 2025. Credit: Belga/Jasper Jacobs

The Belgian Athletics Federation has denied the accusation that it blocked the athlete Nafissatou Thiam from joining the preparatory camp ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

During an emotional press conference on Tuesday, the three-time Olympic champion said the Belgian Athletics Federation informed her only five days before departure that she was barred from the pre-camp.

"That was not my choice," Thiam said. "We had to find a new solution in Tokyo at the last minute: a training place, a gym, a place to sleep." She also noted that her physiotherapist had not been accredited to accompany her, which she argued negatively affected her preparation.

Thiam claimed the federation was excluding her because she refused to sign its code of conduct, an accusation which has since been denied by the new president of the French-speaking athletics federation LBFA, Jessica Mayon.

"We even have written proof. There was someone there to prepare her pre-camp. She was welcome, and her access to the pre-camp was not denied," Mayon said.

The code of conduct sets rules for athletes at major championships, including the requirement to wear official team kit. Thiam's personal sponsor Nike conflicts with the federation's deal with Asics, and disputes have also arisen over image rights that clash with the heptathlete's contracts.

Usually, athletes need to sign it to be able to participate in tournaments, but the federation reportedly made an exception for Thiam.

The LBFA president added that the federation had tried to keep dialogue open despite the tensions. "I remain open to discussion, as long as there is respect on both sides. But if commitments are not respected, I have the right to present my version of the facts with evidence."

Despite the controversy, Thiam said her attention remains on her performance in Tokyo. "I am here for the championships. I've worked hard for this, and I want to perform," she said.

After two world titles and three Olympic gold medals, she added that her final big goal is to surpass Carolina Klüft's European record of 7,032 points. The heptathlon event in Tokyo takes place on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 September.

