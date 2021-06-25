Couleur Café launches replacement festival for August...

The Brussels-based festival Couleur Café has announced it will be organising an alternative event to replace its 2021 edition, which was cancelled due to the restrictions imposed to fight the coronavirus.

The music event which usually takes place under the Atomium launched its brand-new concept named GATE, which will be organised at the industrial Studio City Gate in Anderlecht during the last weekend of August and the first weekend of September.

Its name refers in part to the gates of freedom opening as certain measures are lifted, and to “the long-last art of travelling”, according to a press release from the organisers.

The lineup will be announced on Friday 2 July, when tickets will also be put on sale for all dates, from Thursday 26 to Sunday 29 August and from Thursday 2 September to Sunday 5 September 2021, for €18 per day.

According to the organisers, the alternative edition of its festival will offer all the same elements you would expect to see at Couleur Café: rap, reggae, dub, soul, jazz and funk concerts, and DJ sets by local and international talent, as well as art projects, brass bands, and plenty of food and drink stands.

So far, the festival itself hasn’t communicated around what health safety measures will be imposed with regards to the coronavirus, however, as the Consultative Committee has previously explained, all festival-goers will have to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test.

Rock Werchter, one of Belgium’s biggest festivals, which also cancelled its edition this year, first set the example with its alternative event, Werchter Park Live, which will see several Belgium-based artists take the stage before a slightly smaller crowd than is usual at the festival.

Meanwhile, it was officially confirmed on Wednesday that the 2021 edition of Tomorrowland in Belgium has been cancelled, after the mayors of Boom and Rumst – where the festival is organised every year – refused its application for a permit.