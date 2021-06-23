   
Tomorrowland cancels this year’s edition, postpones festival to 2022
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 23 June, 2021
Latest News:
Tomorrowland cancels this year’s edition, postpones festival to...
Brussels stops giving AstraZeneca vaccine to new people...
Belgium named twice in 50 best pizzerias in...
Brussels lights up with rainbows after UEFA bans...
Threshold for next relaxations reached: 70% of population...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 23 June 2021
    Tomorrowland cancels this year’s edition, postpones festival to 2022
    Brussels stops giving AstraZeneca vaccine to new people
    Belgium named twice in 50 best pizzerias in Europe
    Brussels lights up with rainbows after UEFA bans Munich protest
    Threshold for next relaxations reached: 70% of population received first vaccine
    Bpost offers service for registered mail to be delivered without signature
    Pukkelpop urges young people to get Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine
    Belgium in Brief: People Watch What They Watch
    Over 1,000 people in Belgium, including 234 women, applied to become astronaut
    Netherlands now considers Belgium yellow travel zone, Brussels still orange
    EU gives green light to Belgium’s €6 billion relaunch plan
    Commission to address Hungary about ‘shameful’ anti-LGBTQ+ law
    Belgium will vaccinate high-risk 12-15-year-olds with Pfizer vaccine
    Housemate delays calling ambulance: one year in prison
    Jürgen Conings’ family asks for serenity during final farewell and cremation
    EU plans to cut number of British TV and films shown after Brexit
    Lion cub triplets welcomed at ZOO Antwerpen
    Legendary ‘Orient Express’ train passes through Belgium this week
    PFOS pollution: Local family files legal complaint against 3M
    Fewer than 200 coronavirus patients in ICU
    View more
    Share article:

    Tomorrowland cancels this year’s edition, postpones festival to 2022

    Wednesday, 23 June 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Wikicommons

    The 16th edition of Tomorrowland Belgium will not take place this summer but will instead be moved to 2022, the organisation announced on Wednesday.

    After the mayors of Boom and Rumst – where the festival is organised every year – refused Tomorrowland’s application for a permit, and consultations with several ministers led to nothing, the organisation now decided to throw in the towel on this year’s edition.

    “Given our long cooperation with the municipalities, we do not want to turn this into a legal battle,” the festival’s organisation said in an official statement.

    “Challenging the decision of the mayors at the Council of State is a route we do not want to take,” the statement added. “We respect the mayors’ civic duty, but we also respect our neighbours from the municipalities of Boom and Rumst.”

    Last week, the local mayors of Boom and Rumst, Jeroen Baert and Jurgen Callaerts, decided to refuse the permit application for a postponed Tomorrowland edition, which was supposed to take place in August and early September.

    Related News:

     

    For the festival, the mayors’ decision came “like a bolt from the blue,” as the green light had already been given by the federal and Flemish government, and many crucial services such as the fire brigade and medical and emergency planning services.

    Another meeting with the mayors and Interior Affairs Minister Annelies Verlinden, among others, took place on Monday, but the mayors stuck to their guns.

    However, the organisation is “still convinced” that it can organise a safe edition of Tomorrowland. “We did not make the decision overnight when we applied for our licence with well-founded dossiers.”

    “Authorities, experts in various fields, our own Covid team and all possible bodies were contacted, set up and spoken to extensively over the past few months,” the organisation said, adding that all technical and organisational issues were in place to submit a new application.

    However, the “lack of a balanced and unambiguous virological opinion that fits in with our tight organisational framework” made a new application pointless, according to the festival.

    Losing its annual turnover for the second year in a row is a “huge financial blow” to the festival organisation, which also underlined the impact the cancellation will have on Belgium’s travel and hotel sector, as more than 80% of the hotel capacity in Brussels and Antwerp is taken up by visitors, artists and crew for two weeks during the festival.

    What if you already bought tickets?

    The two festival weekends that Tomorrowland planned to organise this year were already sold out completely, and those who had a ticket will likely have to wait a while for a possible refund.

    However, a lot of people will probably transfer this year’s ticket to 2022, as the organisation already did with the 400,000 tickets bought in January 2020.

    However, now that the festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row, the queue for the next edition will be extremely long, spokesperson Debby Wilmsen told local media.

    It is not yet clear how the festival is going to solve this, but Wilmsen stressed that every ticket is linked to a Tomorrowland account, and that there will be clear communication via that account.

    According to the festival’s announcement, ticketholders “will be contacted personally.”