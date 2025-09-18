Belgium hold on to 8th in FIFA rankings

Belgium's players pictured at the start of a soccer game between Belgian national soccer team Red Devils and Kazakhstan, in Brussels, on Sunday 07 September 2025. Credit: Belga / Bruno Fahy

Belgium remains in eighth place in the latest FIFA world rankings, updated on Thursday by the international football federation.

Spain has reclaimed the top spot, overtaking Argentina to become the world’s number one team. This marks a return to the summit for the European champions, a position they last held in mid-2014.

World Cup winners Argentina have dropped to third place, with France climbing to the second spot. England holds steady in fourth, while Portugal moves into fifth, replacing Brazil.

Belgium’s eighth position is unchanged following their dominant 6-0 victories over Liechtenstein and Kazakhstan in recent World Cup qualifiers.

The next update to the FIFA rankings is scheduled for 23 October.

