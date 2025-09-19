Details leaked of voluntary military service letter for 17-year-olds

Credit: Belga

The letter that the Belgian Defence Ministry is set to send to 130,000 17-year-olds for a military service year was leaked by the Flemish broadcaster, VRT NWS.

While Defence Minister Theo Francken expressed pride in the initiative, stating on X that he is "very proud," the minister's spokesperson clarified that the letter shared is not the final version.

The proposal for a voluntary military service year has been under development for some time. Earlier this month, Francken (N-VA) announced that every 17-year-old in Belgium would receive a letter with details about the programme.

In-person information sessions are scheduled to begin in November in each province, followed by online sessions. Applications are set to open in January 2026, with the top candidates selected over the summer.

Successful applicants would then be expected to start in September, earning a net monthly salary of around €2,000. In addition, they would be eligible for other benefits such as meal vouchers, healthcare reimbursements, and free transport, according to the leaked letter.

The draft legislation enabling the distribution of the letters was approved in its first reading by a parliamentary committee on Wednesday. Adjustments were made to address feedback from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Data Protection Authority, the Council of State, and youth councils in Wallonia and Flanders.

The legislation still requires final approval from the committee and the full House of Representatives before the letters can be sent.

