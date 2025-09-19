Temperatures to reach 28°C on Friday

Brussels in the sun. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Lambert

The weather will turn sunny on Friday after the dissipation of local mist, with occasional high cloud fields, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

Temperatures will rise to between 23°C in the Ardennes highlands and 28°C in some local areas. Winds will be light, becoming moderate in the afternoon, and coming from the south.

In the evening, the sky will remain mostly clear to serene. During the night, more medium and high clouds will move in from the southwest. Light mist or fog may form in some valleys of the Ardennes.

Overnight temperatures will range between 12°C and 13°C in the Ardennes valleys and 19°C and 20°C in major cities. Winds will be light to moderate from the southwest.

On Saturday, the sky will be more fragmented with increasing cloud cover. Showers, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms, are expected to develop throughout the day. Temperatures will range between 22°C and 25°C.

