Half of all flights cancelled from Brussels Airport on Sunday

Traveller walking through Brussels Airport in Zaventem with a carry-on trolley. Credit: Belga/Jasper Jacobs

Airlines operating from Brussels Airport must cancel half of their departing passenger flights until 4:00 in the morning on Monday due to technical issues caused by a cyber attack.

This instruction was issued on Saturday afternoon by air traffic controller Skeyes, according to federal aviation mediator Philippe Touwaide.

In a press release on Saturday evening, Brussels Airport confirmed it had requested airlines to cancel half of their Sunday flights, aiming to prevent excessively long queues and last-minute cancellations.

The technical difficulties stem from a cyber attack targeting the external service provider responsible for check-in and boarding systems. The attack has affected several European airports, including Brussels Airport.

At present, only manual check-in and boarding processes are available. By 17:30 on Saturday, the issues had led to 17 flight cancellations, 4 flight diversions, and significant delays across most flights, according to Brussels Airport.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight before travelling to the airport. They should only go to the airport if their flight is confirmed.

Brussels Airport reminds travellers to arrive at the airport on time — two hours before Schengen flights and three hours before non-Schengen flights — and to stay updated via the airport’s information channels.

