Brussels airport saves many Sunday flights with about 40 still cancelled

Due to a cyberattack on an external service provider, 44 departing flights will be cancelled on Sunday at Brussels Airport, with six of them being rerouted, according to spokesperson Ihsane Chioua Lekhli.

Despite calling in additional staff, the airport is still facing significant disruptions as check-ins must be handled manually. Passengers should expect long wait times and delays, with no clear timeframe yet for resolving the issue.

Brussels Airport is advising travellers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport and only come if their flight is confirmed. Passengers are also urged to arrive on time—two hours ahead for Schengen flights and three hours for non-Schengen flights.

The disruptions stem from a cyberattack on Collins Aerospace, a US-based company providing technology solutions for the aviation and aerospace sectors. This incident has affected check-in and boarding systems at multiple European airports since Friday evening.

Airlines were initially asked to cancel half of Sunday’s 257 scheduled flights to avoid excessive queues and last-minute cancellations, but the number of cancelled flights ultimately stood at 44.

