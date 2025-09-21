Iran to suspend cooperation with IAEA in event of UN sanctions

According to the IAEA, Iran is the only non-nuclear-armed country enriching uranium to a high level. Credit: IAEA

Tehran has warned it will suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) if UN sanctions against Iran are effectively reinstated.

The warning was issued by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the country’s highest security body, following a United Nations vote on Friday. The vote, led by France, the United Kingdom, and Germany, could see the reinstatement of international sanctions lifted in 2015 as part of the nuclear agreement with Iran.

The Security Council announced in a televised statement that the European-led initiative would “effectively suspend cooperation with the IAEA.” This council, which holds ultimate authority in Iranian security matters, is headed by President Massoud Pezeshkian.

Under a law passed by Iran’s parliament in July, the country had ceased cooperation with the IAEA after a 12-day conflict triggered by Israeli strikes on Iranian soil beginning on 13 June. However, cooperation with the IAEA resumed in early September under a new framework agreement.

Iran has criticised the IAEA for failing to condemn Israeli and later American airstrikes on its nuclear sites during the brief conflict.

Tehran also blamed the IAEA for indirectly contributing to Israel’s surprise attack, as it had coincided with a critical resolution on Iran’s nuclear programme passed at the agency’s headquarters in Vienna.

The UN vote on Friday to reinstate sanctions is still reversible within a week.

To prevent the sanctions from taking effect, European nations have laid out three conditions: the resumption of direct, unconditional negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme; granting IAEA inspectors full access to nuclear sites, especially those bombed in June; and providing detailed information on the location of enriched materials.

Iran has accused Europe of undermining diplomacy and negotiations.

The Iranian nuclear programme has long strained relations with Western nations and Israel, with allegations that Tehran seeks to develop nuclear weapons. Tehran denies these claims and maintains its right to a civilian nuclear programme.

