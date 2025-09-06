Tens of thousands of opponents of Iranian regime protest near Atomium

Rally for a Free Iran organized by Iranian associations in Europe, in collaboration with the Iranian alternative movement NCRI, in Brussels, on Saturday 6 September 2025. Credit: Belga

Tens of thousands of Iranians from across Europe gathered at the foot of the Atomium in Brussels on Saturday to voice their opposition to the regime in Tehran and call for a European Union boycott.

Among the demonstrators was Maryam Rajavi, the president of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, while former US Vice President Mike Pence also addressed the crowd.

The protesters urged the EU to adopt a tougher stance against Tehran. “We are here to make our voices heard and support Mrs Rajavi in her fight for democracy in Iran,” said Afchine Alavi, spokesperson for the Council of Resistance.

The demonstrators are demanding European sanctions and the designation of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation. “We seek the dismantling of the regime and the establishment of a democratic and secular Iran,” Mr Alavi added.

