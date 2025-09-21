Autumn weather is likely here to stay

Credit: Belga

Sunday afternoon will bring abundant cloud cover and rain in the extreme southeast, with scattered showers in the northwest and central regions of the country.

Temperatures will range from 11°C in the Ardennes highlands to 16-17°C in the plains. Winds inland will be light to moderate, shifting from west to northwest, while coastal areas will experience moderate to fairly strong winds from the north to northwest, according to midday forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

On Sunday evening, clearer skies will spread across most regions, though some showers may linger in the Ardennes and coastal areas. Minimum temperatures will vary between 4°C in the High Fens and 13°C by the sea. Winds will turn north to northeast, remaining light to moderate inland and fairly strong along the coast.

Monday’s weather will be changeable, with a few showers likely, particularly in the northwest. By the afternoon, cloud cover and the risk of rain will increase south of the Sambre and Meuse valley. Maximum temperatures will range from 11°C in the Ardennes highlands to 17°C in the plains, with moderate winds inland and fairly strong northeast winds at the coast.

On Tuesday, the centre and north of the country will see partly to heavily overcast skies, with occasional local showers occurring during the day. Maximum temperatures will range from 11-12°C in the south to 16-17°C near the Dutch border. Winds, coming from the northeast, will generally be moderate inland and fairly strong at the coast, with gusts reaching 45-55 km/h.

