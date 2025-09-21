Fatal road accident occurs in Walloon Brabant

Credit: Belga

A fatal road accident occurred Friday afternoon in Thorembais-les-Béguines, in the Walloon Brabant municipality of Perwez, local authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The crash took place on the Charleroi road (RN 29) between the so-called “Ville de Wavre” roundabout (RN 243) and the Glimes roundabout (RN 91), according to reports circulating on social media.

The Walloon Brabant information and communication centre (CIC) website states that the collision involved two vehicles near kilometre marker 39.2. The road was closed, and diversions were set up in response.

“A person has indeed passed away. I have no details regarding the circumstances, and the public prosecutor was expected to visit the scene,” said Jordan Godfriaux to Belga on Sunday morning.

The victim, a 75-year-old woman from Namur, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The other driver, a resident of the Jodoigne region, was reportedly unharmed but severely shaken and taken to hospital for assessment.

Related News