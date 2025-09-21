Following Brussels, Antwerp has its own car-free Sunday

Antwerp's mobility map. Credit: Stad Antwerpen

The historic city centre of Antwerp was almost entirely car-free on Sunday for the 23rd edition of Antwerp Shift, formerly known as Car-Free Antwerp, promoting sustainable transport and mobility solutions.

The event extended across much of the area between Eilandje, Leien, and the Scheldt quays, allowing more space for pedestrians and cyclists. Visitors also had the chance to explore and experience various sustainable mobility options.

Activities included playful initiatives like a roller parade starting from Opera Square. Leysstraat hosted the popular retro bicycle market Bazaar Bicyclette, while the city’s mobility service, Slim Naar Antwerpen, offered creative activities such as decorating bicycles and generating electricity to make smoothies.

The car-free zone also featured a flea market and guided walking tours through the historic centre for those seeking a quieter experience.

Antwerp Shift runs until 18:00 and attendees are encouraged to use alternative modes of transport to and from the event, rather than private cars.

Related News