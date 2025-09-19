Car-Free Sunday in Brussels: What you need to know

Cyclists riding bikes during the Car Free Sunday in the Brussels-Capital Region. Credit: Belga

Many cyclists, walkers and lovers of Brussels city centre will consider this Sunday the best day of the year, as the Belgian capital will turn into one of the largest car-free zones in Europe for the annual Car-Free Sunday. Here's everything you need to know.

Cars will be banned from the Capital Region from 09:30 until 19:00, and the streets will be taken over by parties and activities all day. Only public transport, taxis, emergency services, people with disabilities, the diplomatic corps, and public utility vehicles will still be permitted in the city.

"The speed limit is 30 km/h everywhere," said Brussels Mobility. "Entrances to the Capital Region and the tunnels will be gradually closed and reopened, including the installation of the barriers. Therefore, traffic disruptions may also occur outside these hours."

How do you get into the city?

People can still get into the city by train. With the SNCB/NMBS Mobility ticket, people can travel to Brussels and back from any station for €8.

For those who want to cycle to Brussels on Sunday, secure bicycle parking facilities at the Bourse/Beurs and De Brouckère metro stations in the city centre will be free for the first four hours.

People who still want (or need) to drive to Brussels are advised to drive to Parking C at the Heysel, which has 8,000 parking spaces (€12 per day) and easy access to several metro stations. The Coovi and Kraainem shuttle parking facilities will be freely accessible all day.

The other shuttle parking areas on the edge of the Region have limited capacity and can be found on this overview map.

Once inside Brussels, all bus, tram, and metro lines are free during the day, and will operate at a higher frequency than on a typical Sunday, public transport operator STIB/MIVB has confirmed.

Of course, the usual traffic rules still apply on Car-Free Sunday - something Brussels Mobility is keen to stress. The agency is calling on cyclists to respect traffic lights, the direction of travel, and right-of-way rules.

In a statement, the agency said: "Keep a close eye on your children. And remember, pedestrians belong on the sidewalk. At many intersections, the traffic lights will be flashing. In these situations, road users must observe the traffic signs and the basic rules regarding right-of-way. All tunnels will be closed to traffic. Pedestrians and cyclists will be prohibited from entering them as well."

Additionally, some streets may remain closed for longer periods due to activities in certain neighbourhoods, so Brussels Mobility has advised people "not to rush to Brussels at 19:00 to avoid traffic jams and safety issues".

What is on the programme?

A wide range of activities will be organised throughout the day. For example, the Circus School will be setting up in the Maritime District with entertainment, jugglers, and acrobatics, 12 neighbourhoods in Schaerbeek will be organising local parties, and a mobility village will be set up on Place Van Meyel in Etterbeek.

An overview of all activities for Car-Free Sunday and Mobility Week can be found on the website.

