Child dies in cycling accident on car-free Sunday

Emergency services were called at around 3 p.m., but the child could not be saved. Credit : Belga/Emile Wendal.

A 10-year-old girl has died after falling from her bicycle on Avenue Victor Rousseau in the Brussels municipality of Forest on Sunday, police confirmed.

Emergency services were called at around 15:00, but the child could not be saved. According to the Midi police zone, the girl lost control while riding downhill on a steep slope and was unable to brake before falling. No other parties were involved.

Her mother was with her at the time of the accident, and her father later arrived at the scene.

Forest mayor Charles Spapens (PS) also attended to offer support to the family.

Related News