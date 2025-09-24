Which Belgian city will be 2030 European Capital of Culture?

Mont des arts. Credit : Visit.brussels

The race to decide which Belgian city will be named European Capital of Culture for 2030 is entering its final phase, with Leuven, Molenbeek and Namur making the shortlist.

After Mons (2015), Bruges (2002), Brussels (2000) and Antwerp (1993), it is Belgium's turn again in 2030 to nominate a European Capital of Culture. The European Capital of Culture initiative, established in 1985, awards the title annually to two cities in different EU member states. The programme aims to celebrate Europe’s cultural diversity while promoting sustainable cultural, social and economic development.

Leuven and the East Brabant region

Leuven's bid focuses on the theme "Human Nature," addressing urgent issues like climate change and social polarisation. The project emphasises the city's identity as a university town and research centre, connecting science, culture, and sustainability.

Molenbeek (Brussels)

Molenbeek's proposal places inclusivity and community participation at its core. The municipality, often in the spotlight for its challenges and cultural diversity, aims to chan change perceptions by building cultural programmes that bring residents together and foster social cohesion.

Namur

Namur's project, titled "Territory of Confluences", stresses territorial cohesion and long-term legacy. The bid emphasises the city's geographical position and its ambition to create lasting cultural infrastructures that extend beyond 2030.

The selection process

An international jury is now evaluating the three Belgian candidates. A panel of experts visited each city to assess their proposals, meeting with local organisers and communities.

The final decision, to be taken by the European Union, is expected today at 13:00. The chosen city will join another European location (from Cyprus, the second designated country for 2030), holding the title.

Why does it matter?

Beyond the prestige, the title of European Capital of Culture often brings significant benefits, including increased tourism, urban renewal, and investment in cultural infrastructure.

For Belgium, the contest pits three very different urban identities against one another: a historic university city with a global outlook, a diverse Brussels neighbourhood with a strong community spirit, and a Walloon capital keen to reinvent itself as a crossroads of cultures.

Related News