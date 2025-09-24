The National Lottery is looking for the winner of a €3.5 million ticket

Credit : Shutterstock.

The National Lottery is searching for the owner of a winning Lotto ticket worth €3.5 million, which was validated in the Waasland region, located between Ghent and Antwerp.

The jackpot was won during the draw on 14 June with the numbers 4, 8, 10, 19, 22, and 23 forming the winning combination.

To assist the ticket-holder in identifying their ticket, the National Lottery has released the first 14 digits of the serial number: 12243-037327147-XXXXXX.

So far, no one has come forward to claim the prize. The winner has until 1 November to do so.

