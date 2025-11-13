Small Belgian town hits the Lotto jackpot for second time in a year

Credit : Belga/Benoit Doppagne

A Lotto player in Pelt, a small Flemish town in Limburg province has scooped a whopping 1.5 million euros with a winning ticket purchased at Duoshop newsagent in Overpelt, the National Lottery confirmed on Thursday.

The winner's identity remains unknown, but the municipality is celebrating its second major prize in quick succession.

Last year a man in his thirties claimed 2.5 million euros with a ticket bought at Rob's shop, another local newsstand.

The National Lottery notes that every year, players help generate around 345 million euros for social, cultural, scientific and sporting projects across Belgium.

