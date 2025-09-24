Man arrested in connection with Brussels Airport cyberattack

Manual check-ins at Brussels Airport, on Tuesday 23 September 2025. Credit: Belga/Arthur Gekiere

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with a suspected cyberattack that disrupted several European airports, including Brussels Airport.

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Wednesday that the suspect was detained on Tuesday in West Sussex, southern England. He is suspected of offences under the Computer Misuse Act and has since been released on conditional bail.

The BBC has seen an internal memo sent to airport staff at Heathrow regarding the difficulties software provider Collins Aerospace is experiencing in bringing its check-in software back online.

The company appears to be rebuilding the system again after trying to relaunch it on Monday.

The US firm has not put a timeline on when it will be ready and is urging ground handlers and airlines to plan for at least another week of using manual workarounds, the BBC reported.

Paul Foster, Deputy Director and Head of the NCA's National Cyber Crime Unit, said: "While this arrest is a positive development, the investigation into this incident is still in its early stages and remains ongoing."

Related News