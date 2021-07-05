Cyprus and parts of Spain turn red again on European travel map

The map of Europe is turning increasingly green for travellers from Belgium, but Cyprus and parts of Spain are coloured red again, in the latest update of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

According to the latest update, Italy, mainland France and Denmark (apart from the Capital Region) have now turned fully green on the ECDC map, meaning that the risk of infection is now considered “low” by the Belgian authorities.

In Spain, there are no green zones left, as most areas have turned orange, and Aragon, Catalonia, the Valencian Community and Melilla even being added to the regions with a red colour, indicating a “high” risk of infection, from Wednesday 7 July.

Cyprus, too, will become a red zone for travellers from Belgium from Wednesday.

For the Netherlands, the only EU country that was still coloured entirely red two weeks ago, the provinces of Groningen, Friesland, Drenthe, Flevoland and Limburg have now turned green, while the rest of the country is orange.

Greece has also turned green for the most part, with only the islands of Attica and South Aegean still orange, meaning the Belgian authorities consider them a “moderate” infection risk.

Related News:

All travellers wanting to enter Belgium after at least 48 hours abroad are required to complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF), regardless of the colour code of the zone they return from.

Since 1 July, the colour codes no longer matter for people who are fully vaccinated or recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection, as they do not have to get tested or quarantine upon return to Belgium, according to the Belgian authorities.

The only exception to this rule concerns fully vaccinated travellers returning from an area considered a “very high risk country” by Belgium, but there are currently no EU countries on that list.

Those returning from a red zone without being fully vaccinated, having a recovery certificate or a recent negative Covid-19 PCR test, have to get tested on day 1 or 2 after they come home and quarantine until they get the result. If the test is negative, they can leave quarantine.

All countries outside the EU and the Schengen area are considered red zones by Belgium, except for those listed below, which are all considered green travel zones:

Albania

Australia

New Zealand

Rwanda

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

Israel

Japan

Lebanon

Republic of North Macedonia

Serbia

United States of America

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Macao Special Administrative Region

Taiwan