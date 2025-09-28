How to spend a day out in Europe's future Capital of Culture

The Flemish city of Leuven was crowned the European Capital of Culture for 2030 earlier this week. What does the city have to offer and why does it deserve this prestigious title?

Leuven was selected as the European Capital of Culture for 2030 at the Royal Library of Belgium on Wednesday afternoon, pipping the Walloon city of Namur and Brussels municipality of Molenbeek-Saint-Jean to the post.

Together with 30 neighbouring municipalities, the city will curate a "very rich and diverse" programme in the coming years, Leuven Mayor Mohamed Ridouani told Belga News Agency. There are 70 project ideas and hundreds of Belgian and European partners already on board, which will have "an impact on the whole of Belgium," according to Minister-President of the French Community Elisabeth Degryse.

Deputy Mayor for Culture Bert Cornillie also emphasised that the public space would "receive new impetus" and heritage would be rediscovered. "From large-scale festivals to intimate neighbourhood projects, everyone will have the chance to live and participate in this experience."

Leuven embodies "a story that shows that in these dark and polarised times, there are also cities where people work together. (...) This is a moment of collective victory. With the 30 municipalities, artists, residents, the university, educators, associations, and partners, we have shown ambition and determination to forge links," said Ridouani.

The announcement came as a source of disappointment for Molenbeek, seen as the underdog in the competition. "We are very disappointed, because there was so much enthusiasm among citizens and public and private organisations for our project," said Molenbeek's Acting Mayor, Amet Gjanaj (PS), but added that the project would not end here.

"The projects that have already been created, such as bringing nature back into the city, opening up public space for creativity and encounters, empowering the voice of young people, and anchoring art in everyday life, will continue to grow," the municipality said.

Namur also expressed its disappointment in not being chosen, but said "the jury's decision does not detract from the enormous work and overwhelming passion of citizens, artists, associations, political authorities, and the entrepreneurial community of Namur".