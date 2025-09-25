Man gets 24 years in prison for murder which rocked Belgian town

Accused Yohan Hoffman (right) and Frédéric Boulanger (left). Credit: Belga

The Hainaut Assize Court has sentenced Yohan Hoffman (34) to 24 years in prison for the manslaughter of Frédéric Boulanger.

The events took place during the night of 18 to 19 April 2023 in Mouscron. During the trial on Thursday, judges and jury saw no mitigating circumstances that could be considered in Hoffman's favour.

Boulanger's body was found in Hoffman's home in Mouscron. Hoffman, who himself notified the police, was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

The perpetrator did not deny the facts and immediately admitted that he had "taken the life" of the man whose body was found in Hoffman's basement.

Hoffman had met the victim and an acquaintance, M.B., on the street that evening while they were drinking alcohol. He invited them to his home to celebrate his birthday.

According to M.B., the atmosphere quickly changed and Boulanger left the house. However, the latter had forgotten his bag and therefore returned, in an intoxicated state.

It was after midnight when Boulanger called the police. He claimed to have been lured into a trap and locked up. The following evening, more than 24 hours later, Hoffman called the police.

The autopsy revealed that Frédéric Boulanger died after his mouth and nose were covered.

Due to the high amount of alcohol in his blood, he was unable to defend himself. According to the jury, there was no doubt that Hoffman had the intention to kill.

He exerted pressure on the victim's mouth and nose for a long time, a "lethal, irreversible process".

