Flanders axes major journalism grants in budget cuts

N-VA's Matthias Diependaele talks to the press at a meeting between representatives of political parties N-VA, Vooruit and CD&V, on the formation of a new Flemish government, Tuesday 13 August 2024 in Brussels. Credit: Belga

The Flemish Association of Journalists (VVJ) has lost a €125,000 subsidy for its VVJ Academy, the organisation’s journalism knowledge centre, according to a statement by its General Secretary, Charlotte Michils, on Thursday.

The funding cuts follow an announcement by Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele (N-VA) on Monday of a €1.5 billion budget cuts aimed at achieving financial balance by 2027.

Other organisations hit by the cuts include MO, which is losing €216,000, Bruzz, with a reduction of €434,000, and the Pascal Decroos Fund for investigative journalism, which is losing €100,000.

The VVJ Academy, launched in 2023, focuses on journalism’s technological advancements, particularly artificial intelligence.

Its activities included sessions, workshops, debates, research, and publications to address the impact of new technologies on the sector.

Despite the setback, the VVJ intends to continue the project. "We cannot commit to it at the same level as before for now," the organisation stated, "but it’s clear we will not abandon this valuable initiative."

