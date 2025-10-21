Former PM De Croo lands a top job at UN

Former Prime Minister Alexander De Croo speaking to the press during the EU-Western Balkans summit at the European Council in Brussels on December 18, 2024. Credit : John Thys

Alexander De Croo has been appointed head of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), reliable sources have confirmed.

The appointment also makes him a UN Deputy Secretary-General.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the UN Secretary-General will formally put forward De Croo's nomination for the post. His appointment must then be confirmed on Friday by the UNDP Executive Board, before being approved by the UN General Assembly, steps that are largely considered a formality.

As a result, the former Prime Minister will be stepping down from the Federal Parliament.

