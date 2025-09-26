Victim of attempted murder in hair salon is Turkish mafia boss

Police ribbon pictured on in Binche. Credit: Belga

The victim of Tuesday’s attempted murder in Binche, Hainaut province, has been confirmed as a Turkish mafia boss involved in drug trafficking, according to the Charleroi prosecutor’s office on Friday.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

The events unfolded around 15:00 on the road from Mons to Binche. A disagreement between two groups escalated into a car chase.

Several suspects pursued a group of individuals, who sought refuge in a hair salon called ‘Chez Mario’. The pursuers entered the salon, and one of them fired multiple shots at one of the people being chased.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was seriously injured, at one point being in critical condition. On Friday, the prosecutor’s office declined to provide further updates on the victim’s health.

Several people were subsequently detained by police.

The Charleroi Prosecutor’s Office also clarified that the hair salon was not connected to the incident and that it was not a case of an armed robbery.

