Man stabs girlfriend in West Flanders

Credit: Belga

A 39-year-old man stabbed his partner on Saturday morning in Roeselare, according to confirmation from the West Flanders public prosecutor’s office after Het Nieuwsblad reported the news.

Emergency services were called around 6:00 to assist an injured person in a café on Wilgenstraat in Roeselare. Upon their arrival, they found a 35-year-old woman who had been stabbed.

The prosecutor’s office stated that it concerns a case of domestic violence. Emergency services rushed the victim to hospital for urgent care.

The suspect, identified as the victim’s 39-year-old partner, fled the scene after the attack. Police are currently using all available resources and personnel to locate him.

A magistrate has been assigned to the case, and forensic teams are conducting investigations at the scene.

This incident follows a triple stabbing murder in Roeselare just a week earlier, also linked to domestic violence. In that case, a 47-year-old suspect, who had previously been convicted of intentional assault against his ex-wife, was involved in a dispute with the three victims: his ex-wife, an acquaintance, and a neighbour.

